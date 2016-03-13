Chesterfield Police investigate after man finds body in the James River

Chesterfield Police are investigating after a body was discovered in the James River Sunday.

Police say around 12:39 p.m., a man, who was fishing near the 1300 block of Bellwood Road, spotted the body and called 911.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS responded to the scene and "assisted with the recovery."

Investigators are working to learn the person's identity and the cause of death.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

