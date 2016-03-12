Chesterfield Police: Missing man found safe

Chesterfield police have located a man suffering from dementia who walked away from a retirement center Saturday afternoon.

With the assistance of Piedmont Search and Rescue, Sergio Sardenberg was found in a wooded area early Sunday morning not far from where he was last seen at The Virginian Saturday located on Twinridge Lane.

Sardenberg is now being treated at a local hospital.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12