UPDATE: 24-year-old killed in accident on I-64 in Henrico

State Police say a 24-year-old Charles City woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Henrico County.

Troopers say around 9:18 p.m. Saturday, a 2001 Pontiac was traveling east on I-64 near the Laburnum Avenue exit when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The driver, Shana R. Braxton, died at the scene. No one else was inside the car.

State Police say speed is being considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

