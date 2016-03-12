UPDATE: 24-year-old killed in accident on I-64 in Henrico - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UPDATE: 24-year-old killed in accident on I-64 in Henrico

By Megan Woo
Updated by Geneva Smith, Producer
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

State Police say a 24-year-old Charles City woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Henrico County.

Troopers say around 9:18 p.m. Saturday, a 2001 Pontiac was traveling east on I-64 near the Laburnum Avenue exit when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The driver, Shana R. Braxton, died at the scene. No one else was inside the car. 

State Police say speed is being considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

