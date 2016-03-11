UPDATE: Arrest made in Chesterfield apartment shooting

Chesterfield Police made a quick arrest after a man is shot at the Falling Creek Apartments.

Police say around 10 p.m. Friday, several people were outside a residence in the 2400 block of Marina Drive when a verbal altercation started between two men. They say Both men produced handguns and exchanged gunfire resulting in one of the men being struck.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators tell us, 28-year-old, Christopher D. Turner has been charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

