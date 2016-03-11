Pedestrian suffering life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in North Richmond

A pedestrian is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in the city's Northside Friday night.

It happened around 7:55 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Avenue, near Battery Park.

Police say the car stayed on scene.

They have not released any other details.

