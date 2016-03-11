Family searches for answers to baby's medical mystery

A Virginia family is hoping doctors can explain the undiagnosed medical condition forcing their baby to fight for his life.

Liam Thompson was born in July and was his parent's first child. When he was just 11 days old, he stopped breathing during a trip to the mall. He was rushed by ambulance to the hospital, where he stayed for more than two months because he couldn't breathe on his own. Liam breathes with the help of a tube, which monitors his heart rate and oxygen levels. This was something his parents never saw coming.

"We didn't realize anything was wrong until he was 11 days old and he turned blue. He stopped breathing. He didn't have a pulse. I was carrying him in a carrier, and I asked my husband, ‘Does he look blue?’ He was like, ‘He's blue.’ We grabbed him out, and he had to do CPR on him,” his mother Victoria Thompson said. When he got to the hospital, Liam stopped breathing. "They were worried that he just was not going to come back,” his mother added.

They stayed in the hospital for three months. He was finally sent home in October only to have to return to the hospital in November. Doctors thought he had an infection, but after tests and antibiotics, he never got better. Now doctors are stumped. Liam has to sleep with a ventilator. "When they did his initial sleep study, he stopped breathing 83 times an hour. Anything over 30 is considered severe,” Thompson said.

"If his alarm goes off it's not like a regular [situation where] a baby is crying, get up and change his diaper. [In this case,] she has to get up and shake him and wake him up and make sure he's ok,” said family friend Amy Atkins, which is why set up an online fundraiser to help. The baby's mother had to quit her job, since it's been hard to find an in-home nurse to help. "It's a far distance, as you know, to come out here to Amelia, and the nurse has to have special capabilities because of his g-tube,” Atkins added.

However, his mom has vowed never to give up. "He's my kid,” she said holding him proudly.

Even though his condition is a medical mystery, his fight to survive has never been stronger. "It's hard not to just want to be the best for him and we work with him all day, every day to get him better,” Thompson said.

Liam's illness has put a lot of strain on his parents, but the community is rallying to their side. So far, family and friends have raised a little over $3,000 to help the family. His mother says a special DNA test could lead them closer to a diagnosis, but that can cost $15,000.

A Wells Fargo Bank Account (#1827143072) is now set up to support the 7-month-old.

