Sources: Petersburg spokesperson redeems work travel voucher for trip to Jamaica

NBC 12 has learned Petersburg Public Information Officer Jay Ell Alexander redeemed a work-related travel voucher for personal use.

According to sources, the voucher was issued by Top Run Race Management for Alexander to fly on Jet Blue airlines to Florida to observe a marathon.

The purpose is to witness the company’s work in organizing marathons in order to bring those services to Petersburg. Instead, NBC 12 has learned the voucher was redeemed for a personal trip to Jamaica.

According to sources, when Alexander was notified about the matter this week, she apologized, calling it a “mistake” and offered to reverse the transaction.

The mayor released a statement saying: "Please be advised that the City in dealing with any staff issue(s) will follow all standard personnel policies and procedures."

We are still waiting for a statement from Top Run officials.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12