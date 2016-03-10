'The Most Interesting Man in the World' leaving Earth?

"The Most Interesting Man in the World" (Source: Dos Equis)

"The Most Interesting Man in the World" is leaving our planet. The company Dos Equis announced they are retiring the campaign after nine years.

The man that TV enthusiasts became to know always invited everyone in for a sip. He also went on epic adventures, like flying the space shuttle and rescuing baby egrets.

So, in a proper, epic sendoff, he is getting on a spaceship heading to Mars, along with a female companion.

In an interview with Ad Age, the company said his story will live on by replacing him with a new actor to make the ad feel more "contemporary."

The company has not released any new details.

