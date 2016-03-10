Police ID body found in Nottoway River

State police just identified the body that was found in the Nottoway River Thursday afternoon.

Police say 28-year-old Chaley Markee Brown was found in the water off Route 301 and Stoney Creek, just after 5 p.m. Police said she hit a guard rail, overcorrected, ran off the road, hit the railing of the bridge, which caused the car flip over the bridge and into the river.

Investigators say she wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time, and police do not know if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

