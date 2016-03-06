Police investigate double shooting in Mosby Court

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in the city's Mosby Court neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Two men were sent to the hospital, according to police. One has life-threatening injuries, while the other victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

No streets are shut down at this time.

