UPDATE: Missing 79-year-old woman suffering from 'cognitive impairment' found safe

Virginia State Police have canceled a senior alert for an elderly woman who went missing from Southampton County.

According to police, 79-year-old Mildred Harris, has been found.

She was reported missing around 10 p.m. on Pretlow Road in Franklin. Police said she might have been driving a 2009 GMC gray pickup truck with Virginia license plate YSV-3538.

Police originally said her disappearance "posed a credible threat to her health and safety."

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12