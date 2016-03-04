UPDATE: Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Colonial Heights

A 60-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash in Colonial Heights.

Police said it happened around 6 p.m. when a Ford pickup truck collided with a Mazda at the intersection of Ellerslie and Bermuda avenues.

The driver of the truck, a 19-year-old man, was treated on scene, while the 60-year-old was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12