Drug suspect poses for comical mugshot

A man busted on suspicion of having drugs made it clear how he felt about his arrest.

38-year-old Jacob Cunningham was arrested near Houston, Texas Monday after deputies found him in possession of narcotics during a routine traffic stop. Deputies say he was a passenger in the car that was pulled over.

When Cunningham reportedly resisted arrest, he was tased.

He was charged with suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Cunningham is being held in Trinity County on a $12,500 bond, according to click2houston.com.

