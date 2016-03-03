Homeless man hands out resumes, lands job

A homeless man in California was in need of a job, so he handed out resumes outside of a grocery store for the past two years and his hard work finally paid off.

Michael Marteen was shopping with his family when he saw Frederick Callison sitting on a sleeping back outside of a Smart & Final store in Sacramento. Marteen found it refreshing to see someone making an effort to find a job, despite the circumstances.

Callison had multiple resumes laid out and even had his food handler's certificate, Social Security card and ID to prove he wanted to find a job.

"When I asked if I could see his resume, he hopped right up to hand one to me and then started telling me all about his experience as if it were an interview," Marteen, 25, told today.com. "I've been in situations where I had nothing and had to bust my butt to get work, and there he was doing that, so I have a lot of respect for him."

Marteen, who used to work for a catering company, passed Callison's resume to people he still knew in the industry. He also posted Callison's story on his Facebook page, hoping something good would come out of it.

Thanks to Marteen, Callison landed a job as a cook at a restaurant called Pizza Rocks.

