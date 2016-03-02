Heroin overdoses spike in Chesterfield

Chesterfield police say the heroin epidemic is the worst it’s been in years. Now, the problem is so bad that the department is redirecting its resources to combat the problem.

Right now, they are looking at two problems that are causing a dramatic spike in overdoses and overdose death.

First, more people are using heroin. Second, there's a batch going around that's actually not heroin.

On the street, the drug is called "China White" but it's not heroin. It's fentanyl, and it's 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin. Those who don't know what they're getting take too much, even those that do know it's fentanyl, struggle to measure a non-fatal dose.

"If we stay on this path, we'll have potentially 50 more people who will die from overdoses in 2016," said Chesterfield Police Maj. Chris Hensley. "We are really pressing on the front end of this right now."

Hensley said the department can't arrest its way out of this problem. Anytime they arrive at a crime scene and suspect heroin use among anyone there, they're offering addiction services and information to get them help before it's too late.

You can contact the following organizations for help:

Chesterfield County Mental Health Support Services, Substance Abuse Services: 804-768-7314

Families Anonymous: 804-354-1996

Hallmark Youth Care: 804-784-2200

John Randolph Medical Center: 804-452-3283

McShin Foundation: 804-249-1845

National Counseling Group, Inc.: 804-497-4676

NorthStar Community: 800-908-2377

Poplar Springs Hospital: 804-733-6874

Richmond Intensive Outpatient Program: 804-320-8032

Rubicon: 804-359-3255

SAARA Center For Recovery: 804-762-4445

Teen Challenge North Central Virginia: 540-286-2377

Family Interview Center of Virginia: 804-677-7728

