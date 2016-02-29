Super Tuesday voting information

Polls will open at six on Tuesday morning, marking the start of Super Tuesday.

The Commonwealth does not require voters to register by political party, meaning when you arrive at the polls, you can tell election officials which primary you want to participate in so they can hand you the proper ballot.

From the Virginia Department of Elections:

"Registered Virginia voters may cast their ballot between 6:00AM and 7:00PM. Voters who are in line by 7:00PM will be permitted to vote. Voters may find information such as their polling place and sample ballot at elections.virginia.gov. Voters may also call (800) 552-9745 and select option 1 for additional information."

All voters are required to show an acceptable form of photo ID which includes:

• any photo ID issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia such as a valid driver’s license or any photo ID issued by one of Virginia’s local governments;

• any photo ID issued by the United States government such as a valid passport;

• an employer-issued photo ID; and

• a student photo ID issued by a school, college, or university located in Virginia

You can apply for a free Virginia Voter Photo ID card by visiting your local voter registration offices. If you do not have an acceptable ID, you can still vote on Tuesday. However, you will use a "provisional ballot," which means you have until noon on Friday, March 4 to submit an acceptable photo ID to your local voter registration office.

In addition, you have the right to ask an election officials to demonstrate how to vote, for an audio ballot, and even curbside voting if you have a physical disability or are over the age of 65.

To find more information on how to vote and where your local polling place is located, visit elections.virginia.gov. Visit decisionvirginia.com for more information about Super Tuesday.

