Victim rushed to hospital after Mosby Court drive-by shooting

Richmond Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting in Mosby Court that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responded to the area around 5:45 pm in reference to multiple gunshots, according to Captain Gary Ladin. When they arrived on scene, officers were able to ascertain that the scene of the crime was a few blocks away from where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police believe the victim was struck by a bullet which was fired from a moving vehicle on Accommodation Street. The victim was able to run from the scene, ending near Redd Street where officers found him.

He was rushed to the hospital, but is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are urging witnesses to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, as many people were out in the area during the shooting. Capt. Ladin expresses his concern over children being outside when the shooting occurred.

Nearly an hour after the initial gunshot, officers still have the area secured with the street shut down. They are scouring the area with flashlights, looking for evidence and speaking to neighbors.

