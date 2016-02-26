Grandfather recalls frantic search for 2-year-old killed in Waverly tornado

Ian Lewis was the youngest victim to die from the EF-1 in Waverly. (Source: GoFundMe)

The grandfather of a 2-year-old killed in a tornado in Waverly earlier this week recalls the frantic search for the child.

Ian Lewis was the youngest victim to die from the EF-1. When Gregory Holloman was informed from work he needed to rush to the scene, it nearly sent him into a frenzy.

"The little baby, my grandson. I want to find my grandson. Where is my baby?" he said in a panic.

The toddler's body was found hundreds of yards away from the mobile home he was in with his mother, uncle, and a friend of the family. Only the child's mother made it out alive.

"She's in pain right now,” Holloman said of the 30-year-old nursing student who lost everything. "My prayer is that my daughter doesn't become overwhelmed with the situation and circumstances because of the loss of her friend, her brother, and her baby."

Throughout the town of Waverly, there’s a collective effort to rebound. Inside Waverly Drugs, surveillance video shows winds building up outside, opening and shutting the store's front door on its own.

"The sound was so loud. It sound like the windows might pop out,” owner Alvin Bradley said. He told his three other staffers to take cover. "The noise got so bad that's when we ducked down behind this counter and it was popping and cracking so we went down the hall there. Then the lights went out…I had to use my generator for two days up until this morning."

Now, neighbors are surveying damage on rooftops as donations pour in by the minute.

"Hopefully if I find myself in that situation, there will be someone willing to do the same thing for me one day,” said Max Porter volunteering with the Southern Baptist Convention.

"God is not an unjust God and He don't make mistakes,” Holloman added.

There’s no word yet on funeral arrangements for the victims. An online fundraising site is collecting donations for the family. As of Friday evening, more than $20,000 had been collected.

