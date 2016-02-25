Family, friends gather to honor double shooting victims in Richmond

Family and friends gathered to honor the victims of last weekend's double shooting earlier Thursday night at Lucks Field Playground at Rogers and T streets.

Marquetta Harris and Cory Holmes were killed early Saturday morning at the Buttonwood Apartments on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Police say suspect Dennis Moore turned himself into police Tuesday.

Moore had dated Marquetta, and investigators are classifying this as a domestic homicide. This was one of the six domestic-related homicides in the city of Richmond just this year, compared to just three domestic homicides in all of 2015.

Thursday, the Richmond police chief announced a new initiative aimed at helping law enforcement identify high-risk victims of domestic violence will launch March 1. The goal of the program is to help domestic violence victims get the help they need before it's too late.

With that goal in mind, Chief Alfred Durham had one message for abusers. "I want to be clear, the Richmond police department, our federal, our state and local partners, our criminal justice partners and our non-law enforcement resources will be aggressive in doing everything that we possibly can to identify you, arrest you and to hold you for your actions," Chief Durham said.

Also on March 1, Crime Stoppers will launch its Gun 250 program where people can text in a tip about an illegal gun and earn up to $250.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12