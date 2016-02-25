Waverly Mayor: We will get through this

The town of Waverly is implementing a curfew Thursday night, for the second night in a row. As of 7 p.m., neighbors are asked to stay indoors, as clean-up resumes. Now the Mayor of Waverly is speaking out as she spends the day comforting the families of the victims.

When it comes to rebuilding from the devastation, neighbors say they're relying on patience and prayers, in hopes they'll soon see progress.

Daylight revealed a closer look at the site of a mobile home blown from its foundation with three people inside. "Hysteria. I just couldn't believe it. Couldn't believe it," said Barbara Holloman, whose nephews, 26-year-old Devine Stringfield and 2-year-old Ivan Lewis, never made it out alive. When Holloman first heard the news, she thought the victims were just neighbors.

"My heartache went out to them, not knowing it was my family,” she said.

Now she's baffled to learn her 2-year-old nephew's life was cut short. "Just a sweet baby. His mother would always say he's so mean because he wouldn't want to go to anyone else but her,” she said with a smile.

Throughout the town, there’s an outline of destruction along the three mile path the EF-1 tornado took. A former laundromat is leveled as washing machines sit among the rubble. "Getting ready to help some neighbors,” Volunteer Max Porter said as he got his chainsaws ready. He was helping with other volunteers form the Southern Baptist Convention removing trees and debris from homeowners' yards.

Strangers were donating water and non-perishables to assist survivors, a gesture that left Waverly's Mayor with nothing but gratitude. "We never think it will happen home. We’re used to it happening other places,” said Mayor Miriam Edwards.

Along with helping the town re-build, she wants the family of those who lost their lives to know, they don’t stand alone. "Everything is devastating. They need that time to think their matters through and how they're going to get through it,” Edwards said.

"God will help us get through this,” Holloman added.

State police say 45 buildings were damaged and another 10 were destroyed in the storm.

A friend of the family, 50-year-old Larry Turner, also lost his life.

Thursday night, electric crews were hard at work restoring electricity to those still without power as the town unites to come out of this storm stronger than before.

