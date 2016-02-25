Tappahannock Hospital operating at full capacity

Riverside Tappahannock Hospital is operating at full capacity but hospital officials say no one will be turned away.

According to the Marketing Director, the hospital received 19 patients last night who were directly injured from the storms. Of those 19 people, including at least one minor, eight were transferred as trauma patients. Five were treated and released, six remain in the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

The hospital is already incredibly busy Thursday morning after the storm, with expectations to see less severe injuries from the storm throughout the day. In addition, hospital staff worry more people will be admitted due to injuries sustained while trying to clean up from the storm damage.

Currently, the beds are full, but the Marketing Director stresses that the hospital has proper resources in place and will not turn anyone away.

She says extra staff has been added to assist and greatly appreciates the community's outpouring of support. The local newspaper and pizzeria brought in lunch for the hospital staff.

Related stories:

• Daylight shows devastation in Tappahannock

• State police: Storm death toll rises, 1 dead in Appomattox

• Waverly neighbors mourn loss of 2-year-old, vow to help each other rebuild

• Gov. McAuliffe to tour storm-damaged areas in Central Va

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12