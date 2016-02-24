Child dies after being hit by car in Petersburg

A child has died after being hit by a car in Petersburg. He suffered serious injuries, according to Petersburg spokesperson Esther Hyatt.

Police received a call just before 6:15 p.m. for a child hit in the 2100 block of E. Washington Street. The driver stayed on scene.

He was sent to Southside Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Police have not released the age of the child or the driver's identity.

The 2100 block of E. Washington Street was closed for a while but is now back open.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12