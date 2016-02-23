You can now make Morgan Freeman a GPS voice

We all use our smartphones to help us get around, and it might be hard to find the perfect voice to give us directions.

Well, look no further because having Morgan Freeman to guide you around town is now a reality.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Freeman is the latest celebrity voice to be added to Waze, Google's free navigation app. His voice is a marketing-tie-in for his upcoming movie, London Has Fallen, the sequel to Olympus Has Fallen.

He plays the vice president in the movie and he addresses you, the driver, as if you are the president.

