Two people arrested in connection to Prince George drug investigation

The Prince George County Police Department arrested two people in connection with a drug investigation.

Police arrested Marcellus Crewe and Kara Satterfield, who both live in the 300 block of Mallard St., on multiple charges Monday.

Earlier Monday, police searched the suspects' home and found "an undisclosed amount of cocaine, marijuana and a firearm." Police say Crewe ran from the scene, but he was later taken into custody.

Police say two children were home at the time. They were placed in the custody of a grandparent.

Crewe was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, escape, possession of a firearm while possessing drugs and two counts of child endangerment.

Satterfield was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm while possessing drugs, vandalism, obstruction of justice and two counts of child endangerment.

Police have not released mugshots of the suspects.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12