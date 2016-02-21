Customers, employees evacuated from Walmart in Colonial Heights due to bomb threat

Colonial Heights police confirmed the Walmart in the 600 block of Southpark Boulevard was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Everyone started evacuating around 8:20 p.m. Two Virginia State Police dogs were brought in to search the building, but nothing was found.

The store reopened around 10 p.m.

An officer says less than 100 people were evacuated, including employees.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12