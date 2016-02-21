WATCH: Little girl surprises her brother with hamster

A little girl surprised her big brother with a new pet hamster, and the moment was caught on camera!

Her mother, Rachel Stout, posted the video on Feb. 15 of her daughter Abby surprising her brother Daniel with a new hamster.

According to their mother, Daniel was saving up to buy the hamster, but Abby decided to spend her birthday money for the surprise!

In the video, Daniel broke down in "happy tears" when he saw his sister's gift.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12