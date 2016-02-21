Two people suffer from non-life threatening gunshot wounds in Hopewell

Hopewell police say two people suffered gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:48 p.m. in the area of North 12th Avenue and Division Street. Police originally responded to a report of shots fired.

When they arrived on scene, they found two victims suffering non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 541-2202.

