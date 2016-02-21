Richmond Police arrest 65-year-old man in fatal hit and run

Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit and run in South Richmond.

65-year-old John B. Spence was arrested and charged with Felony Hit and Run in connection to the death of 55-year-old Christopher A. Griffin.

Police say around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Griffin was attempting to cross Semmes Avenue, near the intersection of Cowardin Avenue, when he was struck and killed.

Spence, who police say was driving an Audi TT convertible traveling eastbound, continued on without stopping. The car was later located in the 2800 block of East Leigh Street.

RPD investigators are consulting with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and other charges are expected to be filed. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call RPD Crash Team Officer Roderick Rose at (804) 646-1343 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

