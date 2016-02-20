Bernie Sanders visits Norfolk Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will visit Norfolk on Tuesday.

He will be at the Norfolk Scope Arena, located at 201 E. Brambleton Ave. starting at noon, but doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but a RSVP is strongly encouraged. Admission is first-come-first-served.

You are asked not to bring bags for security reasons. Instead, you are asked to limit what you can bring to small, personal items.

Weapons, sharp objects, chairs and signs or banners on sticks are not permitted.

Click here to RSVP.

