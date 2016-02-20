Plans for Maggie Walker statue unveiled

Designs for a Maggie Walker statue were unveiled on Saturday at the Richmond Public Library on E. Franklin St.

The monument is expected to sit near the corner of Broad Street and Brook Road. Neighbors who are against cutting down a tree at that spot held a protest right then and there.

The oak tree isn't historic, but the plans to cut it down has caused quite a stir.

"It's a beautiful tree, and otherwise, this would be hardscaping, except for the few trees they're going to put in the design today," said John Helfrich, who believes the tree and statue can co-exist. "But most of us believe that this wonderful statue and the tree can co-exist. That there's room for both here with a good design."

Whether or not the tree stays or goes, will ultimately be in the hands of the city's planning commission.

