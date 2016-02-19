Richmond man, researcher at William & Mary charged with child porn

A Richmond man and researcher at the College of William and Mary is facing multiple child pornography charges.

Campus police have arrested 46-year-old Michael Wilson Friday afternoon and was charged with four felony counts of possession of child pornography.

He is a research biologist at the Center for Conservation Biology, according to their website.

According to school protocol, he is on administrative leave and not allowed on campus right now.

School officials would not indicate whether or not the child pornography was allegedly discovered on campus property.

Wilson is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

