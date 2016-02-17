UPDATE: Petersburg police: Missing woman found safe in D.C. - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UPDATE: Petersburg police: Missing woman found safe in D.C.

By Megan Woo
Updated by Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Petersburg Police say a woman who has been missing since Sunday has been found safe in Washington, D.C.

36-year-old Tsion Dinberu went missing on Saturday, and family was concerned because her recent behavior seemed "highly unusual."

Police did not say why she was in D.C.

