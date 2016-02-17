Police say missing Richmond man walked away from assisted living facility

Richmond police are searching for a man who went missing a week ago.

55-year-old Eric L. Bambacus was last seen on Feb. 10 after walking away from the Chamberlayne Assisted Living Facility in the 3200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Police say he is 5'8", weighs about 190 pounds, has brown/gray hair and a moustache.

He has been known to wander around in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield and take refuge in abandoned buildings, according to authorities.

Anyone who knows where he is is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or call Major Crimes Detective William Thompson at 646-3925.

