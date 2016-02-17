Del. Freitas robbed while helping woman hit by vehicle

A thief made off with several items belonging to Del. Nicholas Freitas while the delegate helped a woman injured during a hit-and-run on East Broad Street, near North Seventh Street, according to a legislative aide.

The aid says Freitas dropped his bag and rushed to help the victim after he "saw her land after flying through the air." Freitas had people block off cars and held her head up while making sure she was coherent.

The aide says someone then told Freitas that the suspect snatched the bag and run off. When help arrived, he tried to look for the suspect but was unable to find him.

The suspect stole a state-issued iPad, a personal phone and Freitas' wallet.

The aide says the woman injured in the hit-and-run works for the VA Opera but is not a performer. She was taken to the hospital and is doing okay, but she shattered her knee.

Police arrested and charged 22-year-old Jameshia Simmons with hit and run and driving with a suspended operator's license.

