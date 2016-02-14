Pets get married in Peru for Valentine's Day

In Peru, Valentine's Day has gone to the dogs, hedgehogs and snakes.

Animal owners from all over brought their beloved pets to get married and legalize unions.

The event also aimed to help educate people about the importance of cleaning up after their pets in public places, such as gardens, streets and parks.

The owners even got wedding certificates that included paw prints of the bride and groom.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12