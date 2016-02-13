Henrico police: Missing man with autism found safe

Henrico Police say a missing 20-year-old man who is moderately functioning with autism has been found safe.

Clinton L. Poston was found around 8:30 a.m. Sunday and according to police he is in good health.

Poston disappeared around 9:20 p.m. Saturday after his reach program on Brook Road.

