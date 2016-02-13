State Police say Buckingham man dies after attacking deputy

Virginia State Police confirm a 19-year-old was fatally shot after they say he attacked a Buckingham County deputy Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., Buckingham County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a residence in the 800 block of Penlan Road for a "combative male subject," identified as 19-year-old Dyzhawn L. Perkins.

When two deputies arrived on scene, they say Perkins jumped through a window and attacked one of the deputies.

One of the deputies fired a shot at Perkins, who died at the scene. His remains were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond.

The deputy was taken to UVA Medical Center for minor injuries.

Five minutes before the attack, police say Perkins was seen attacking and yelling at two people inside the Faulknier County Store, located in the 13300 block of South Constitution Street in Scottsville.

State Police say he fled the scene and ran to a nearby house where he allegedly assaulted an elderly couple.

The Buckingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether if Perkins was connected to four assaults that happened early Saturday morning.

Virginia State Police is also investigating.

