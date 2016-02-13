PetSmart putting 15,000 pets up for adoption for Valentine's Day weekend

If you are looking for a special companion this Valentine's Day, adopting a pet could be the answer.

PetSmart is planning on having 15,000 pets finding a forever home all across the country this Valentine's Day weekend.

“No longer is Valentine’s Day only about expressing our love and appreciation for the humans in our life, it’s about including the other important family members, our pets,” Eran Cohen, chief customer experience officer, PetSmart said in a press release.

At the PetSmart in Henrico, there were four adoption agencies running the show and walk you through the process. Store owners say you do not need to bring anything.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12