Colonial Heights house fire ruled 'accidental'

Investigators say a house fire in Colonial Heights was ruled as an accident.

It happened around 9:35 a.m. in the 100 block of Lexington Drive.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy flames, and the house suffered major damage. The fire was marked under control at 10:48 a.m.

The people who were inside the home were able to escape safely, and the Red Cross was called to assist.

Fire crews say the cause of the fire was due to paper towels being left on the stove.

