Man in need of medical attention found dead in Dinwiddie

47-year-old Michael Thomas Mikalonis, a Dinwiddie man who has been missing since Friday, was found dead around 3 p.m. Sunday.

His body was found by volunteer searchers in an area on Frontage Road.

Deputies believe he overdosed on prescription medication and left his house. They originally said he was in need of medical attention.

No foul play is suspected.

