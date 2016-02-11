Police search for two suspects in South Richmond triple shooting

Police are searching for two suspects involved in a triple shooting in South Richmond.

It happened around 6:04 p.m. in the 1800 block of Everett Street.

Police say two 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old were shot.

The suspects are described as two men in their 20s. Police are not sure if it was a drive-by shooting or of the men stopped and stepped out of their car.

The victims ran from the scene. Police say two ran to a home on the 1900 block of Albany Ave., and the other ran to Decatur St. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

Police are still patrolling the area and are interviewing witnesses.

