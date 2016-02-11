UCLA gymnast does the Whip/Nae Nae, Harlem Shake in floor routine

The floor exercise at a women's gymnastics competition is probably one of the biggest events because it allows gymnasts to do more than just tumbling. It allows them to show off their personality and the latest dance moves.

During a recent competition at home against the Utah Utes, UCLA Bruins gymnast Sophina DeJesus took her routine to another level by doing the Whip/Nae Nae, as well as the Harlem Shake.

Meet Sophia DeJesus: The first gymnast to dab, nae nae & hit the quan #BeingABlackGirlIsLit https://t.co/7Rnb7sFGdP pic.twitter.com/f7pyoGTB9E — xoNecole (@xonecole) February 8, 2016

Her routine has been watched almost eight million times on YouTube.

