White House holds dance class to celebrate African American culture

The White House hosted a master class introducing dance and exercise, which was taught by dance legend Debbie Allen.

The class was held to celebrate African American culture in honor of Black History Month. 51 dances from all around the country took part in the class.

"Looking out at these beautiful, talented young women, I know that we have the power to keep reaching higher and defying the odds, and achieving those firsts, and seconds, and thirds, and hundreds, and thousands until a black principal dancer is no longer a cause for headlines. And our children are limited only by the size of their dreams and their willingness to work for them," Michelle Obama said.

