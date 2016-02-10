Thieves break into home, tie up mother, hold son at gunpoint

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is on high alert after two men broke into a home, tied up two people inside and robbed the place.

Deputies were called to the 1900 block of Sierra Drive around 4 a.m. Wednesday to find a woman, identified as Danielle Lucas, standing on the porch with her hands tied together. She told them that two men wearing ski masks, dark jackets and jeans had held her and her 10-year-old son Alijah at gunpoint. The suspects tied the victims up, rummaged through the home and left with money, a game console and other property, all within 15 minutes.

Deputies believe the crime was drug related and the house was targeted so no one else should be concerned.

"Two men came in and kicked the door in. One man ran in here, and other ran in my mom’s room,” Alijah said. The 10-year-old sat on the couch in the living room of his home Wednesday night, the same place he was tied up just hours prior by two masked men with a gun to his head.

"I heard the guy tell him, ‘I'm going to tie you up, and if you do anything other than what I tell you to do, then I'm going to kill you in front of your mom,” said Danielle.

Danielle said the two men busted through the back door. One ran into her room with a gun.

She also said didn't know the two men or what they wanted. "I heard a big boom coming from my kitchen. I hopped out the bed to see what it was. Two masked men came in armed, told me to get back in the bed, tied me up. [They also] told me if I did anything other than what he told me to do, he was going to kill me."

Danielle admitted her live in-boyfriend is currently in jail on drug charges, but she says she wasn't wrapped up in it herself.

When asked if this makes her rethink her relationship with her boyfriend, Danielle replied, "I'm real nervous."

Nervous the two men could come back for her and for her son, who she says still went to school after facing down the barrel of a gun, and will probably continue reliving the terrifying ordeal. "He's not going to forget this, and he's going to think about it everyday, all day long,” said Danielle.

The two men are still out there and without much a suspect description.

Stafford County Sheriffs are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Solvers at 540-648-4400.

