Deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide of Louisa couple

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide near Mineral that involved a husband and wife.

Family members found the bodies inside a home on Wild Turkey Drive around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to WVIR. Investigators say it appears they died of gunshot wounds.

Their bodies were sent off to the medical examiner's office in Richmond.

The sheriff's office is still investigating.

The couple has not yet been identified.

