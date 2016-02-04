Petersburg Police: Missing woman found safe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Petersburg Police: Missing woman found safe

Danielle Green (Source: Petersburg police) Danielle Green (Source: Petersburg police)
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Petersburg Police say a woman who went missing from a group home last week has been found safe!

26-year-old Danielle Green was last seen at the Phoenix and Peace Group Home, located at 1605 Adair Place, on Jan. 29.

Police say she was found Friday.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly