Worker dies at Chesterfield aluminum plant

An employee died at the Kaiser Aluminum plant in Chesterfield early Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded around 2 p.m. for a report of a cardiac arrest, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was an accident that caused her to go into cardiac arrest, according to Chesterfield Fire spokesperson Jason Elmore.

Crews are still investigating what caused her to go into cardiac arrest.

The company has yet to release her name.

