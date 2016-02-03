Investigators say Lovell's relationship with her alleged killer was inappropriate

Law enforcement officials say investigators believe David Eisenhauer, the Virginia Tech student accused of killing 13-year-old Nicole Lovell, had an inappropriate relationship with her. However, law enforcement officials would not describe the nature of the inappropriate relationship.

According to CNN, Lovell was planning on exposing their relationship, and investigators say he stabbed her to prevent that.

Eisenhauer was arrested without incident early Saturday morning in connection to her abduction and charged with one felony count of abduction. Her body was discovered in North Carolina Saturday afternoon.

According to Blacksburg police Chief Anthony Wilson, Eisenhauer didn't lead authorities to Lovell's body or confess to the murder. Authorities managed to piece everything together after going through social media, several tips and other information related to the case.

It is believed they met through the social media app Kik, which allows users to send anonymous messages.

"This involved responding to multiple emergency requests under our Emergency Disclosure Request policy, according to which we release certain account information to law enforcement agencies for cases that involve imminent threat of death, loss of security or serious physical injury to any person," Kik spokesman Rod McCleod told CNN.

If convicted, Eisenhauer could face a sentence 20 years to life.

19-year-old Natalie Keepers, also a Virginia Tech student, faces charges of being an accessory to murder before the fact, concealing a body and being an accessory to murder after the fact.

Attorneys for Eisenhauer and Keepers have declined to comment on the case.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12