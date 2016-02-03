Woman out of $2,000 due to 'mystery shopper' scam

An Arizona woman lost nearly $2,000 from a "mystery shopper" scam.

Marsha Barcafar said she received a check for $1,997 and a set of instructions on becoming a mystery shopper. She deposited the check, and her bank cleared it two days later.

However, she followed the instructions, which included sending almost the entire $2,000 to two people.

She received a letter from her bank a few days later saying the check was invalid.

