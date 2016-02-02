Victim in Brookland Park shooting on Jan. 27 has died

The victim in the Brookland Park shooting that happened on Jan. 27 has died.

27-year-old Ericelle C. Coleman was found in the 3100 block of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike around just before 10:15 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he died from his injuries Monday night.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

